BRIEF-Lexagene announces appointment of new president

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Lexagene Holdings Inc
* Lexagene announces appointment of new president
* Appointment of daryl rebeck as president of company
* Lexagene holdings inc - jack regan will remain chief executive officer and chairman of board of directors for company, but has resigned as president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: