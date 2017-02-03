版本:
BRIEF-Lexagene announces appointment of new president

Feb 3 Lexagene Holdings Inc

* Lexagene announces appointment of new president

* Appointment of daryl rebeck as president of company

* Lexagene holdings inc - jack regan will remain chief executive officer and chairman of board of directors for company, but has resigned as president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
