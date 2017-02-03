版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality Reit acquires Courtyard by Marriott Fort

Feb 3 Apple Hospitality Reit Inc :

* Apple Hospitality Reit acquires courtyard by Marriott fort worth historic stockyards

* Apple Hospitality Reit Inc - purchase price of $18 million, or approximately $145,000 per key. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
