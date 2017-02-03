版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五

BRIEF-Interpace diagnostics announces pricing of public offering to raise $3.6 mln

Feb 3 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc :

* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of public offering to raise $3.6 million

* Interpace Diagnostics Group - announced pricing of underwritten public offering of 1.2 million shares of common stock with a public offering price of $3.00

* Interpace Diagnostics - announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1.2 million shares of common stock with a public offering price of $3.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
