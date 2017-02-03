BRIEF-Freeport to cut Indonesia operations if export approval delayed

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Freeport-mcmoran Inc
* Freeport-McMoran updates status of pt freeport indonesia operations
* Freeport-Mcmoran inc says pt freeport indonesia continues to seek approval from indonesian authorities for export of its copper concentrates
* Freeport-Mcmoran - have been actively engaged with indonesian governmental authorities to enable full operations at pt-fi to continue without disruption
* Freeport-Mcmoran -continuing delay in obtaining rights to export copper concentrates will require pt-fi to undertake near-term actions to reduce production
* Freeport-Mcmoran -under reduced operating plans, pt-fi will be required to significantly adjust its cost structure, reduce its work force and spending
* Freeport-Mcmoran - for each month of delay in obtaining approval, pt-fi sees share of production reduced by about 70 million pounds copper, 70 thousand ounces gold
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing