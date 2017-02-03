BRIEF-Charleston Laboratories and Daiichi Sankyo receive complete response letter from FDA for CL-108

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Charleston Laboratories
* Charleston laboratories, inc. And daiichi sankyo, inc. Receive complete response letter from fda for new drug application for cl-108 (hydrocodone, acetaminophen, promethazine) tablets for oral use
* Charleston laboratories - crl stated nda in its present form was not approved and provided guidance on information needed to resolve matters identified Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: