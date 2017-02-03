版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六

BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure issues initial guidance for financial performance over 2017/2018

Feb 3 Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation :

* MIC issues initial guidance for financial performance over 2017/2018

* Expects that free cash flow per share will increase by an average of between 10% and 15% per year for 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
