版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 01:51 BJT

BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace awarded engine maintenance contract for CF-188 F404

Feb 3 Magellan Aerospace Corp

* Magellan Aerospace awarded engine maintenance contract for CF-188 F404

* Preliminary funding amount of CDN$45m has been approved to launch multi-year agreement

* Contract includes options to extend duration of agreement beyond 2021

* Announced contract award from public services & procurement canada for engine repair, overhaul, fleet management services on F404 engine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐