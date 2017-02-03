BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace awarded engine maintenance contract for CF-188 F404

Feb 3 Magellan Aerospace Corp

* Magellan Aerospace awarded engine maintenance contract for CF-188 F404

* Preliminary funding amount of CDN$45m has been approved to launch multi-year agreement

* Contract includes options to extend duration of agreement beyond 2021

* Announced contract award from public services & procurement canada for engine repair, overhaul, fleet management services on F404 engine