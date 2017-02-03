BRIEF-MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES $2.1 MLN REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 3 Myos Rens Technology Inc
* MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. ANNOUNCES $2,125,000 REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING
* AGREED TO SELL 500,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT A PER SHARE PRICE OF $4.25
* Acasta closes financing
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program