2017年 2月 4日

BRIEF-MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES $2.1 MLN REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

Feb 3 Myos Rens Technology Inc

* MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. ANNOUNCES $2,125,000 REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* AGREED TO SELL 500,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT A PER SHARE PRICE OF $4.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
