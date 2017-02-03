版本:
BRIEF-Amgen appoints Charles Holley Jr. to board of directors

Feb 3 Amgen Inc

* Amgen announces appointment of Charles M. Holley Jr. To board of directors

* Amgen Inc - following appointment of Holley, board will comprise 15 directors, 14 of whom are independent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
