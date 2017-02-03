版本:
BRIEF-Allgeier strengthens operations with acquisition of Ciber Germany and Ciber Denmark

Feb 3 Ciber Inc -

* Allgeier strengthens operations with acquisition of Ciber Germany and Ciber Denmark

* Transaction is expected to close in February following receipt of regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
