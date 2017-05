BRIEF-Salisbury Bancorp reports Q4 EPS $0.55

Feb 3 Salisbury Bancorp Inc -

* Reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Tax equivalent net interest income for Q4 2016 decreased $15 thousand, or 0.19 pct, versus Q3 2016

* Non-performing assets decreased $1.9 million during q4 2016 to $12.6 million

* At end of Dec 2016, book value per share of $34.07 increased $0.94, or 3 pct as compared with year end December 2015