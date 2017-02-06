BRIEF-B2Gold Q4 consolidated gold revenue was $181.2 mln

Feb 5 B2gold Corp

* B2Gold Corp. reports record 2016 gold production; Fekola project mine construction ahead of schedule & now on target for an October 2017 production start

* For 2017 sees consolidated gold production to be in range of between 545,000 and 595,000 ounces

* Consolidated gold revenue in Q4 of 2016 was $181.2 million compared to $139 million in Q4 of 2015

* Fekola project is ahead of schedule and is planning for an October 2017 production start

* 2017 AISC are expected to be between $1,020 and $1,050 per ounce of gold

