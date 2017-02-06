版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文)

BRIEF-Genpact to acquire item processing assets of Fiserv Australia

Feb 6 Genpact Ltd

* Genpact to acquire the item processing assets of Fiserv Australia

* Financial terms will not be disclosed.

