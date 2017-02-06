BRIEF-Avery Dennison to acquire Yongle Tape Company

Feb 6 Avery Dennison Corp

* Avery Dennison to acquire Yongle Tape Company Ltd.

* Yongle Tape will be acquired from company's management and private equity firm shawkwei & partners for purchase price of $190 million

* Additional earnouts of up to $55 million to be paid based on achievement of certain performance targets over next two years

* Expects acquisition to have an immaterial impact on earnings per share in 2017

* Will fund acquisition with existing cash and credit facilities

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: