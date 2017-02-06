版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 17:26 BJT

BRIEF-Lear signs definitive agreement to acquire Grupo Antolin's automotive seating business

Feb 6 Lear Corp

* Lear signs definitive agreement to acquire grupo antolin's automotive seating business

* Says expects transaction to be accretive to 2017 earnings per share upon closing

* Says transaction is valued at 286 million euros on a cash and debt free basis

* Says intends to fund transaction with cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
