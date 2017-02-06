BRIEF-Lear signs definitive agreement to acquire Grupo Antolin's automotive seating business

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
Feb 6 Lear Corp
* Lear signs definitive agreement to acquire grupo antolin's automotive seating business
* Says expects transaction to be accretive to 2017 earnings per share upon closing
* Says transaction is valued at 286 million euros on a cash and debt free basis
* Says intends to fund transaction with cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.