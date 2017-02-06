BRIEF-Diamond Offshore reports Q4 EPS $0.53

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
Feb 6 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
* Diamond offshore announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* As of December 31, 2016, company's total contracted backlog was $3.6 billion, which represents 25 rig years of work
* Approximately 94 pct of company's available ultra-deepwater rig days for 2017 are contracted
* Qtrly total revenues $391.9 million
* Q4 revenue view $358.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.