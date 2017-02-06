版本:
BRIEF-Diamond Offshore reports Q4 EPS $0.53

Feb 6 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc

* Diamond offshore announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of December 31, 2016, company's total contracted backlog was $3.6 billion, which represents 25 rig years of work

* Approximately 94 pct of company's available ultra-deepwater rig days for 2017 are contracted

* Qtrly total revenues $391.9 million

* Q4 revenue view $358.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
