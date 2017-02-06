版本:
BRIEF-Loews Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.79

Feb 6 Loews Corp

* Loews Corp reports net income of $632 million for 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.79

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $3,338 million versus $3,333 million

* Book value per share increased to $53.89 at December 31, 2016 from $51.67 at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
