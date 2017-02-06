版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-MiMedx board authorizes $10 mln increase to company's share repurchase program

Feb 6 MiMedx Group Inc -

* MiMedx board of directors authorizes $10 million increase to the company's share repurchase program

* MiMedx board of directors authorizes $10 million increase to the company's share repurchase program

* MiMedx Group Inc says board of directors authorizes an increase of $10 million to company's share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐