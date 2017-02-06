版本:
BRIEF-comScore provides update on Nasdaq listing

Feb 6 comScore Inc

* comScore provides update on Nasdaq listing

* Company will be unable to regain compliance with its sec periodic reporting requirements by February 23, 2017 deadline set by panel

* Targeting summer of 2017 to complete restatement of financials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
