版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals appoints Huan Sheng as director clinical research, drug safety

Feb 6 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Huan Sheng, M.D., Ph.D., as director clinical research and drug safety Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐