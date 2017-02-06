BRIEF-Hasbro Q4 earnings per share $1.52

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Hasbro Inc :
* Hasbro reports first $5 billion revenue year with growth in revenue, operating profit and net earnings for full-year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $1.52
* Q4 revenue $1.63 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.5 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.64 excluding items
* Hasbro inc says s board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per common share
* Hasbro inc qtrly boys category revenue $552.3 million versus $569.8 million
* Hasbro inc says new dividend represents an increase of $0.06 per share, or 12%, from previous quarterly dividend of $0.51 per common share
* Hasbro inc qtrly games category revenue $518.7 million versus $465.8 million
* Qtrly preschool category revenue $164.8 million versus $170.9 million
* Hasbro inc qtrly girls category revenue $394.2 million versus $258.8 million
* Hasbro inc qtrly revenue from U.S. and Canada segment increased 10 percent to $757.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.