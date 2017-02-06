版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-IHeartCommunications announces expiration of private offer to exchange 10 pct senior notes due 2018

Feb 6 IHeartCommunications Inc

* IHeartCommunications Inc announces the expiration of its private offer to exchange 10.0 pct senior notes due 2018 for newly-issued 11.25 pct priority guarantee notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐