版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 19:51 BJT

BRIEF-MEDNAX announces acquisition of multi-specialty practice in Texas

Feb 6 MEDNAX Inc

* MEDNAX announces acquisition of multi-specialty practice in texas

* MEDNAX Inc says no additional terms of transaction were disclose

* MEDNAX Inc - cash transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings

* Deal was a cash transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐