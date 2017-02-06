BRIEF-Asanko Gold says received permit for first phase of mine expansion

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Asanko Gold Inc
* Asanko Gold mine expansion update
* Permitting process for first phase of expansion has now been completed
* Asanko Gold Inc says expects to publish results of expansion definitive feasibility study in q1 2017
* Asanko Gold -front end engineering and design has commenced and is on track for completion in q2 2017
* Asanko Gold Inc - Asanko Gold Mine expansion projects will boost production to over 450,000 ounces a year by 2020
* Asanko Gold Inc says construction of conveyor is expected to begin in Q2 2017 and be completed in q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.