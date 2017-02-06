版本:
BRIEF-Evolving Systems signs multi-year managed services deal with Southeast Asia wireless carrier

Feb 6 Evolving Systems Inc -

* Evolving Systems signs multi-year managed services deal with Southeast Asia Wireless Carrier for customer acquisition, activation and upsell

* Evolving Systems Inc says has signed a multi-year agreement for company's customer acquisition, activation and upsell managed service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
