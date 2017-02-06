版本:
BRIEF-Glaukos Corp names Joseph Gilliam as CFO

Feb 6 Glaukos Corp -

* Joseph Gilliam to join Glaukos Corporation as chief financial officer and senior vice president of corporate development

* Says Joseph E. Gilliam appointed CFO

* Gilliam will replace company's current chief financial officer Richard Harrison, who is retiring later in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
