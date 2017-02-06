BRIEF-Opiant Pharma appoints Phil Skolnick chief scientific officer

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
Feb 6 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Opiant pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces the appointment of dr. Phil skolnick as chief scientific officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.