BRIEF-Opiant Pharma appoints Phil Skolnick chief scientific officer

Feb 6 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Opiant pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces the appointment of dr. Phil skolnick as chief scientific officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
