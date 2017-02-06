BRIEF-Iradimed Corp Q4 non-GAAP EPS $0.11

Feb 6 Iradimed Corp

* Iradimed Corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 revenue $6.0 million versus $8.8 million

* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00 to $0.01

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.18

* Sees q1 2017 gaap loss per share $0.01 to $0.02

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.07 to $0.08

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $5.2 million to $5.3 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $23.9 million to $24.3 million

* Iradimed Corp - at december 31, 2016, company had approximately $1.6 million of backlog

* Iradimed Corp - company expects that approximately $0.3 million of its q1 2017 revenue will come from backlog

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $24.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S