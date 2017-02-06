BRIEF-First NBC appoints Carl Chaney as CEO

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 First Nbc Bank Holding Co
* First NBC appoints Carl J. Chaney as chief executive officer
* First NBC Bank Holding co - Chaney will succeed Hermann "Buck" Moyse, Iii
* First NBC Bank Holding Co - Hermann "Buck" Moyse, III served as interim chief executive officer of first NBC bank and first NBC Bank Holding company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.