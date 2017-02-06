版本:
BRIEF-First NBC appoints Carl Chaney as CEO

Feb 6 First Nbc Bank Holding Co

* First NBC appoints Carl J. Chaney as chief executive officer

* First NBC Bank Holding co - Chaney will succeed Hermann "Buck" Moyse, Iii

* First NBC Bank Holding Co - Hermann "Buck" Moyse, III served as interim chief executive officer of first NBC bank and first NBC Bank Holding company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
