BRIEF-Galena biopharma reports positive outcome from the data safety monitoring board on the two Neuvax trials

Feb 6 Galena Biopharma Inc

* Galena Biopharma reports positive outcome from the data safety monitoring board on the two neuvax (nelipepimut-s) clinical trials in combination with trastuzumab

* Interim efficacy analysis for low-to-intermediate (her2 1+/2+) trial now expected by end of 2017

* Both combination trials are deemed not futile and data safety monitoring board recommends that both trials continue

* Says data safety monitoring board reported that there are no safety concerns with either trial and neither was found to be futile

* Phase 2 trial showed agent is well tolerated with no increased cardiotoxicity associated with giving Neuvax with Trastuzumab