BRIEF-Second Sight Medical Products announces record date, subscription pricing, expiration date for rights offering and effectiveness of its registration statement

Feb 6 Second Sight Medical Products Inc

* Second sight medical products announces record date, subscription pricing, expiration date for rights offering and effectiveness of its registration statement

* Has set 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on February 10, 2017 as record date for its upcoming rights offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
