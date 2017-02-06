版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Ebix Inc announces new $150 million share repurchase plan

Feb 6 Ebix Inc

* Ebix inc. Announces new $150 million share repurchase plan

* Ebix -new share repurchase plan is in addition to 2 previously authorized share repurchase plans adding up to $200 million which are nearing full utilization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
