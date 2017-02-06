BRIEF-ProMIS Neurosciences announces private placement

Feb 6 ProMIS Neurosciences Inc

* ProMIS Neurosciences announces private placement

* ProMIS Neurosciences Inc says it is offering, on a private placement basis, up to 14 million units at price of CDN$0.145 per unit

* ProMIS Neurosciences - net proceeds of offering will be used to advance co's alzheimer disease portfolio, including development of lead product PMN 310

* ProMIS Neurosciences - net proceeds to be used to initiate development of effective ad diagnostics for detection of toxic prion strains

* ProMIS Neurosciences Inc - net proceeds of offering will be used to develop Promis' TAU and TDP43 assets for dementias and ALS