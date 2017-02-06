版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP

Feb 6 Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of nxp

* Tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on march 7, 2017

* Qualcomm inc says extended offering period of cash tender offer to purchase all of outstanding common shares of nxp semiconductors nv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐