BRIEF-Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP

Feb 6 Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of nxp

* Tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on march 7, 2017

* Qualcomm inc says extended offering period of cash tender offer to purchase all of outstanding common shares of nxp semiconductors nv