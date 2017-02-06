BRIEF-Black Springs provides an update on its proposed qualifying transaction

Feb 6 Black Springs Capital Corp

* Black Springs provides an update on its proposed qualifying transaction

* Black Springs Capital - under terms of qualifying transaction, corporation will amalgamate with Géomines to form amalco under name Kintavar Exploration Inc

* Qualifying transaction is an arm's length transaction

* Black Springs Capital Corp says upon completion of qualifying transaction, Kintavar will be engaged in business of Géomines