BRIEF-Black Springs provides an update on its proposed qualifying transaction

Feb 6 Black Springs Capital Corp

* Black Springs provides an update on its proposed qualifying transaction

* Black Springs Capital - under terms of qualifying transaction, corporation will amalgamate with Géomines to form amalco under name Kintavar Exploration Inc

* Qualifying transaction is an arm's length transaction

* Black Springs Capital Corp says upon completion of qualifying transaction, Kintavar will be engaged in business of Géomines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
