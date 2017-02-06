版本:
BRIEF-New York REIT announces appointment of Wendy Silverstein to board

Feb 6 New York Reit Inc :

* New York REIT announces appointment of Wendy A. Silverstein to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
