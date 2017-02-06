版本:
BRIEF-Sysco Q2 earnings per share $0.50

Feb 6 Sysco Corp :

* Sysco reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sysco Corp qtrly sales increased 10.7% to $13.5 billion

* Q2 revenue view $13.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
