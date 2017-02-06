版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一

BRIEF-NAPCO Q2 earnings per share $0.05

Feb 6 NAPCO Security Technologies Inc :

* NAPCO announces results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue rose 68 percent to $20.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
