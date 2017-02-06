版本:
BRIEF-RPX corp announces CEO transition

Feb 6 Rpx Corp

* RPX Corp announces CEO transition

* John Amster tendered his resignation as company's chief executive officer

* Named Marty Roberts, company's general counsel since 2010, as interim CEO, effective immediately

* RPX Corp sees total revenue for three months ended December 31, 2016 is expected to be approximately $82 million

* Q4 revenue view $83.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
