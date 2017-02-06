版本:
2017年 2月 6日

BRIEF-IHS Markit Ltd announces offering of senior notes

Feb 6 IHS Markit Ltd

* IHS Markit Ltd announces offering of senior notes

* IHS Markit Ltd says intends to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes

* IHS Markit -intends to use net proceeds for working capital, which will include repayment of indebtedness under its revolving credit facility among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
