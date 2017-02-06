版本:
BRIEF-Aphria Inc announces $50 million bought deal

Feb 6 Aphria Inc

* Aphria Inc announces $50 million bought deal

* Aphria Inc - underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 10 million common shares of company

* Aphria Inc - expects that 80 pct of net proceeds of offering will be allocated towards currently unfunded portion of Part IV expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
