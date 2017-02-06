版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-Osisko Mining announces $30 million bought deal equity financing of units

Feb 6 Osisko Mining Corp

* Osisko mining announces $30 million bought deal equity financing of units

* Osisko mining corp- intends to use net proceeds of offering to continue exploration and development of windfall lake gold project

* Osisko mining corp says to sell 8.8 million units of corporation at a price of $3.40 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
