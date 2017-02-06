版本:
BRIEF-Enzymotec announces preliminary Q4 and full year 2016 financial results

Feb 6 Enzymotec Ltd -

* Announces preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Sees q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.10

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $10.6 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $47.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $49.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
