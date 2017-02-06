版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Aircastle provides update on CEO medical leave of absence

Feb 6 Aircastle Ltd -

* Aircastle provides update on CEO medical leave of absence

* Mike Inglese, Aircastle's CFO and acting CEO, will continue to serve as acting CEO

* Ron's return expected to be during Q2

* Provided an update on status of chief executive officer Ron Wainshal's medical leave of absence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐