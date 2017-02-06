版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 21:53 BJT

BRIEF-ARC Group announces letter of intent to acquire Yobe Frozen Yogurt franchise

Feb 6 ARC Group Inc -

* ARC Group announces letter of intent to acquire Yobe Frozen Yogurt franchise

* ARC Group Inc says to acquire Yobe for $1.4 million along with a $900,000 earn-out payment tied to Yobe's performance during first two years post-closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
