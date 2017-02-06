版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 22:03 BJT

BRIEF-First Republic announces subordinated notes offering

Feb 6 First Republic Bank

* First Republic announces subordinated notes offering

* First Republic Bank - expects to use net proceeds from offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
