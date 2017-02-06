版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Advanced Proteome Therapeutics appoints Randal Chase to its executive leadership team

Feb 6 Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corp :

* Advanced proteome therapeutics corporation announces the appointment of Dr. Randal Chase to its executive leadership team and the grant of stock options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
