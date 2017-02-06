版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 22:52 BJT

BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries to sell U.S. bar grating assets by its AMICO U.S. unit to unit of Nucor

Feb 6 Gibraltar Industries Inc :

* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit

* To sell substantially all of its U.S. bar grating assets by its AMICO U.S. unit to a subsidiary of Nucor Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐