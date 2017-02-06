版本:
BRIEF-FTS International announces intention to launch IPO

Feb 6 FTS International Inc :

* FTS International Inc announces intention to launch initial public offering

* FTS International- announces intention to launch initial public offering

* FTS International says if IPO is consummated, intends to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which include repaying existing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
