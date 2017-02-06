版本:
BRIEF-Endologix appoints Dan Lemaitre as chairman of board

Feb 6 Endologix Inc :

* Endologix announces appointment of Dan Lemaitre as chairman of the board

* Says Dan Lemaitre appointed chairman of the board

* Endologix Inc - Dan Lemaitre, lead independent director, has been appointed chairman, and John Mcdermott, will continue to serve as CEO

* Endologix Inc - board of directors has elected to separate positions of chairman of board and chief executive officer, effective today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
